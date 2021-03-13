Silver Dollar Fair canceled for second year in a row

One of the most popular fairs in Northern California just announced it is canceling this year once again due to COVID-19.

Linda... the silver dollar fair will be canceled for the second time in two years.

And it all has to do with the tier system.

The fair is usually held every may, but the last time the fair was up and running was back in 2019.

C-e-o nick digrazia says they cannot put together a "viable fair" because of current restrictions.

The fair will continue to hold live stock auctions and still exhibits.

The fair did announce it will hold what it calls a "harvest fair," this october.

Fair reps say it promises to have a carnival, live entertainment and even a haunted house.

