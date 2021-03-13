Silver Dollar Fair cancelled for second year in a row

Even as many are getting back to business, one of the most popular fairs in in Northern California just cancelled again this year.

Fair is cancelled this year..

But there is still something to look forward to.

Action news now reporter carmela karcher is live at the fairgrounds.

Carmela&what is on the calendar?

Debbie&no fair - doesn't mean no fun.

The junior livestock auction is still on the calendar.

About 500 locals will raise and sell an animal or build an ag mechanics project in the auction this year.

I spoke with c-e-o nick digrazia and he said they will be following covid-19 guidelines like having people constantly cleaning& enforcing mask wearing and providing sanitation.

To say the least&digrazia and others are looking forward to hosting this event.

Lee heringer/ag worker: "the fact that they are allowing the auction to continue is such a big deal because a lot of the kids that are selling those animals are either going to be in ag some day or if they are not going to be in ag someday, they have an appreciation for ag.

They have a history there."

Nick digrazia/fairgrounds ceo: "our main goal here is to do something for the youth&have some kind of normalcy in their lives.

So, we wanted the livestock auction and the grading show to hopefully do that.

We are excited about having that."

The auction is currently scheduled for may 29th.

And there is another event to look forward to this year—the harvest fair in october.

Organizers hope to have a carnival&live entertainment& and even a haunted house.

