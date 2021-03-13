Preparing to Spring Ahead for Daylight Saving time

Like the child tax credit..

Rent and utility new for you on daybreak.

Daylight saving time is almost here ?

"*?

"* which means we lo hour of sleep on sunday.

As you prepare to "spring forward"... there's also something else you should be mindful of.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live to tell us what that is.

Good morning, madelyne./// brooke and tyler.

It's a good idea that when you go to change your clocks this weekend... you also check those smoke alarms you have in your home.

3 out of 5 fire deaths in the nation occur in homes that don't have a working smoke detector.

That means you have about a 60% better chance of surviving a house fire if you have working alarms. for most states in the u?

"* s... the switching of the time happens twice a year.

Once in march and again in november.

Rochester firefighter, ben davis, tells me it's recommended you change the battery in the smoke detector at least once a "a good habit is to with a marker or sharpie, write the date you put that battery in the smoke alarm.

That way you don't go to move the clocks back and think you changed the battery when you sprung forward.

Don't use that date on the back of the battery, that can be 6 years from now."

Along with changing out the battery once a year... davis says make sure you're testing the smoke alarm at least once a month to make sure it's still working properly.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

It's also a good idea to check the batteries in the carbon monoxide detectors.

It's known as the "silent killer" because you can't