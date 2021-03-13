Lauren Reesor: Found Dead 3/12/2021

No foul play is suspected.

Reesor was on her way to EKU.

Lauren Reesor was found dead after her car was found abandoned in Scott County.

Police..

18-year-old montaye mullins died at a hospital after he was shot on augusta drive early yesterday morning.

Police statistics show it's the tenth homicide this year in lexington.

No description of the suspect has been given.

A missing louisville teen..has been found dead in scott county.

Search teams found the body of 19- year-old lauren reesor on watkinsville lane in stamping ground yesterday.

Her car had been found in the area just the day before.

Authorities say she was headed from louisville to eastern kentucky university in richmond.

Deputies say foul play is not suspect in her death.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause.

