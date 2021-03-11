The search continues for a missing teenager, whose car was found abandoned in Scott County.
Missing Teen GMK 031121
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Continues for a missing teenager, whose car was found abandoned in scott county.
Full mug:missing teenager search scott co.
Ky.
Sheriff's office lauren reesor lauren reesor.png &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; according to the sheriff's office... 19-year-old lauren reesor was last seen on tuesday..
Outside of louisville.
Deputies say she was one her way to eastern kentucky university.
According to investigators..
.
Her vehicle was found abandoned last night in a remote part of stamping ground..
In scott