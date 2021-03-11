Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, March 11, 2021

Missing Teen GMK 031121

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Missing Teen GMK 031121
Missing Teen GMK 031121

The search continues for a missing teenager, whose car was found abandoned in Scott County.

Continues for a missing teenager, whose car was found abandoned in scott county.

Full mug:missing teenager search scott co.

Ky.

Sheriff's office lauren reesor lauren reesor.png &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; according to the sheriff's office... 19-year-old lauren reesor was last seen on tuesday..

Outside of louisville.

Deputies say she was one her way to eastern kentucky university.

According to investigators..

.

Her vehicle was found abandoned last night in a remote part of stamping ground..

In scott

You might like