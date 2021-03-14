Pandemic Precautions Mean Grammy Awards 2021 Will Be Like No Other

Performers who, this year, include Harry Styles, Cardi B and Taylor Swift are spread between four separate stages in an isolated hall to keep collaborating artists apart.
Elizabeth Cook reports.
(3-13-21)
Performers who, this year, include Harry Styles, Cardi B and Taylor Swift are spread between four separate stages in an isolated hall to keep collaborating artists apart.
Elizabeth Cook reports.
(3-13-21)
After a two-month delay because of the pandemic, the 63rd GRAMMY Awards will take place Sunday.
Like just about everything else, the GRAMMY Awards will look a lot different this year, with no fans in attendance. The coronavirus..