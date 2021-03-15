Here are the winners of the 2021 Grammy Awards

There were many winners at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, but women stole the show.

MUSIC HAD ITS BIG NIGHT AT THE63RD GRAMMY AWARDS.

TAYLORSWIFT WON ALBUM OF THE YEAR.BILLIE EILISH WON RECORD OFTHE YEAR FOR HER SONG,"EVERYTHING I WANTED." BEYONCEMADE HISTORY BY WINNING BESTR&B PERFORMANCE.

IT'S HER 28THGRAMMY WIN -- THE MOST ALL-TIME BY A WOMAN.

THE SHOWREFLECTED ON THE STRUGGLES OF20-20, INCLUDING THE DEATH OFGEORGE FLOYD -- THEINSPIRATION BEHIND THE SONG OFTHE YEAR: I CAN'T BREATHE BY"HER."(1:16-1:18) WE ARE THE CHANGETHAT WE WISH TO SEE.

(31-38) IWANT TO UPLIFT ENCOURAGE THEBEAUTIFUL BLACK QUEENS ANDKINGS SOME OF THE AWARDS WEREEVEN PRESENTED BY WORKERS ATINDEPENDENT MUSIC VENUES...WHICH HAVE BEEN SUFFERING DUETO PANDEMIC LOCK