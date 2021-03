Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian, operation underway

A terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sophian.

The terrorist was neutralized in Shopian’s Rawalpora area on March 14.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on March 13.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving information.

Search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire.

Operation is underway in Rawalpora area of Shopian, as per police.

Watch the full video for more.