Ruckus during Congress meeting in Puducherry after party leader raised DMK flag

Ruckus at Congress office in Puducherry during party's Election Committee meeting.

Additional security forces were deployed outside the party office following ruckus.

Scuffle started after Congress leader MP Venkatesan waved a DMK flag in the meeting.

Members entered into verbal arguments, started getting physical by pushing one another.

Former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy was also present at the meeting.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6, results on May 2.

Congress has entered into an alliance with DMK, CPI, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

As per seat-sharing agreement, Congress will contest from 15 seats while DMK from 13.

CPI and VCK will field their candidates on one seat each in upcoming assembly polls.