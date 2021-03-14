'I don't think the Met Police got it right'

Jess Phillips has said she does not think the Metropolitan Police "got it right" in their actions towards people gathering at a vigil to mourn the death of Sarah Everard on Saturday Evening.

"Nothing was done right" the Labour MP said, "they made the crowd control worse".

The Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding did, however, praise other police departments across the country where vigils "took place completely without any concerns or actions".

Report by Thomasl.

