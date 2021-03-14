Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Top 10 Things to Remember Before Godzilla vs Kong

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:37s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Things to Remember Before Godzilla vs Kong

A deep rewind is necessary before going to see this epic monster clash.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most important details audiences should know or keep in mind about the Monsterverse before watching "Godzilla vs.

Kong".

Our countdown includes Godzilla Wasn't Always the Villain, Kong Lost His Parent, Kong Won the First Matchup, and more!

