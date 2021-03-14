Ambani bomb scare: BJP says 'only half truth out', slams govt over arrested cop

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, trained his guns on his successor Uddhav Thackeray over the case of explosives being found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia' in Mumbai.

The BJP leader slammed the state government over the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in the case.

Vaze has been sent to NIA custody till March 25.

Fadnavis accused Thackeray and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of defending the cop 'like his lawyers'.

The ex-CM also alleged that the full story of the case was yet to come out.

