Mourners in London returned to pay their respects to Sarah Everard, a day after a police crackdown led to arrests during what had been a peaceful vigil.

Video filmed on Sunday (March 14) shows dozens of people paying their respects at the bandstand in Clapham Common in south London and leaving floral tributes and messages.

Everard was last seen alive on March 3 near Clapham Common.

Her death has spurred a national conversation in the UK about violence against women.