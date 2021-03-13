Clashes at Sarah Everard vigil as police arrest mourners in Clapham, London

Candle lit at 10 Downing Street for Sarah Everard
A candle was lit at the UK Prime Minister's official residence on Saturday evening (March 13) to remember Sarah Everand.
Police clashed with attendees during the Sarah Everard vigil at Clapham Common, south London, on Saturday (March 13) as officers attempted to disperse the crowd.
Several arrests were made as mourners were encouraged to leave.
Lambeth Police have stated this is because the gathering became "unsafe" and a "breach" of coronavirus regulations.
The crowd chanted "shame on you" at police as tensions rose.
Hundreds of people joined a vigil in south London's Clapham Common for Sarah Everard on Saturday evening (March 13), who was..