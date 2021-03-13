Clashes at Sarah Everard vigil as police arrest mourners in Clapham, London

Police clashed with attendees during the Sarah Everard vigil at Clapham Common, south London, on Saturday (March 13) as officers attempted to disperse the crowd.

Several arrests were made as mourners were encouraged to leave.

Lambeth Police have stated this is because the gathering became "unsafe" and a "breach" of coronavirus regulations.

The crowd chanted "shame on you" at police as tensions rose.