Protesters gathered at London's Parliament Square for the second night in a row Monday, March 15 to protest violence against women and the killing of Sarah Everard.

They have been also protesting the Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill which would give the police more powers to crack down on peaceful assembly and protest after clashes at a vigil for Sarah Everard in Clapham Common on Saturday, March 13.