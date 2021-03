Protesters targeted New Scotland Yard, London, following the heavy-handed policing of the Sarah Everard vigil held in Clapham Common.

Footage from March 15 shows crowds gathered outside the Metropolitan Police HQ chanting and brandishing banners.

Protesters also rallied against the proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which would give officers more precise powers to restrict demonstration.s