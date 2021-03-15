Protesters march to Parliament Square and chant 'shame on you' outside Scotland Yard
Protesters march to Parliament Square and chant 'shame on you' outside Scotland Yard

Hundreds of protesters have marched to Parliament Square and chanted “shame on you” to police officers standing guard at New Scotland Yard.Boris Johnson will discuss ways to protect women and girls from violence with the head of the Metropolitan Police amid a storm of criticism over the force’s handling of a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.