Cressida Dick arrives at Scotland Yard ahead of PM meeting

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick arrives at New Scotland Yard ahead of a meeting with the government's Crime and Justice Taskforce.

Ms Dick has continued to face calls to resign over her handling of a vigil held in memory of Sarah Everard over the weekend.

Report by Alibhaiz.

