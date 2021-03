Protests in Parliament Square over controversial police bill

Hundreds of people have congregated in Parliament Square as MPs debate the second reading of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which they argue would threaten the right to protest.

The gathering comes amid ongoing controversy over the behaviour of the Metropolitan Police at a vigil for Sarah Everard over the weekend.

Report by Alibhaiz.

