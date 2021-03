Protesters gathered at Parliament Square on Monday, March 15 to protest violence against women and a new bill that may soon come into force.

The bill would give the police more powers to crack down on peaceful protests.

Some activists speaking to the public said that "It's not the government's right to tell us what we think.

It's the government's right to govern us" and "If the bill passes on Tuesday, this will be the last time we can legally protest outside Parliament".