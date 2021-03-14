Max's 5pm Saturday block

Alabama doesn't have to be a football school or a basketball school ... they're just a championship school ...that's what head coach nate oates said sunday after his team captured their first s-e-c tournament title in thirty years... in a game that had all the makings of an instant classic -- complete with a pregame skirmish -- it was the tide and the tigers for the pride of the south... the number six team in the country got off to a hot start -- opening the game on an 8-0 run...the largest lead of the game thanks to a john shakleford three -- but l-s-u clawed back immediately -- taking a 15-13 lead as cameron thomas drains one from behind the arc... from there this game would go back and forth with no team able to gain any real advantage....some high flying action from herb jones would energize the tide and give them a one point lead but it wouldn't last long.

L-s-u's trendon watford was a problem all game -- a game high 30 points -- 17 in the second half -- helped the tigers hang around... now in the games final minute -- tigers down by one -- its watford with the hoop and the harm -- he misses the free throw so its only a one point lead...with 24 seconds on the clock herb jones takes it from baseline to baseline the layup falls and alabama is back in front...with three seconds on the clock watford takes the would be game winner but its short -- a frenzy of putbacks come up empty and the tide takes the title..80 to 79 so what does this win mean for bamas tournament seeding -- the tide is a lock to go dancing and according to espns joe lundardi the tide is still likely a two- seed...a high that the program reached back in 1987 and 2002... in 87 the team made it to the sweet sixteen before falling to providence and in 2002 they made it to the round of 32 before kent state knocked them out... the selection sunday show is currently underway and... one alabama team already has their ticket punched and is in nc-aa tournament action this evening -- the uah chargers are set to face lee this evening at 7:45 in the second round of the divison 2 tournament...the chargers narowly escaped with a two point victory when these teams met in the g-s-c semifinal game earlier this month... and last but not least -- this afternoon new orleans saints quarterback drew brees officially announced his retirement after 20 seasons in the n-f-l... brees retires as the leagues all time passing leader and second all time in passing touchdowns -- behind tom brady... the 42-year-old led the saints to victory in super bowl 44 and is a sure fire hall of famer.... we'll have more on alabama and u-a-h basketball tonight at ten --