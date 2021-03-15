Falcon 9 seen in the Mohawk Valley

About 1,300 miles from the Mohawk Valley, Falcon 9 blasted into the sky from the launch pad in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Star link satellites into space this morning and the rocket could be seen cruising through the sky locally about 13 hundred miles from here, falcon 9 erupted into the sky from the launch pad in cape canaveral florida.

The rocket was carrying 60 star link satellites designed to provide access to high speed internet service.

Shortly after takeoff people across the mohawk valley who were lucky enough to see it got quite the show this morning.

This picture is from roc langone in waterville, this one is from don king in herkimer.

This morning's flight marks the eighth launch for spacex this year.

Last year the company set a new launch record of 26 flights.

"so oxygen is super cooled.

So it's oxygen in liquid form and that is one of the components of the rocket fuel.

So that is why you're seeing that big white mist.

