11pm Morehead State Fans Package 03.14.2021

While the team was away -- fans in their home town...cheered for them from a distance...while being social distanced.

Abc's danielle saitta spoke with restaurant managers and fans about how support was safely shown for these all stars.

### eagles fans in morehead are celebrating an exciting milestone nat: 'the eagles of morehead state are going to the big dance" for the first time in ten years mens basketball team headed to indianpolis for selection sunday for the ncaa.

Nat "eagles cheering in indianapolis" and fans like dough hulsman were just as excited.

Doug: "it's a big deal especially for a small school like this.

It's going to be all that hard work that they put into it it's going to mean everything" restaurants in town like buffalo wild wings say it wanted to get in on the celebration while social distancing.

Cody: "we still have the gear set up we are trying to make it as much like a normal msu celebration as it would be it's just a little unfortunate that we can't have the team in" while the restaurant would've loved to pack the house for such a special occassion..right now that would be a technical foul!

Fans says it's understandable...b ut there's a nostalgia for big watch parties.

Doug: "it's comrodery it's having a common thing you are cheering for.

I think it's about to turn a corner things are getting better people are doing the right things" until we can get back to normal..

Fans in the meantime will look forward to the rest of this tournament nat msu coach buckle up it's going to be fun and to a brighter future in morehead