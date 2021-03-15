March Madness is here, section tournaments begin this week in Southeastern Minnesota

The road to state officially begins Monday.

This year's tournaments.x x big time shots ?

"* ?

"*?

"* a champions crowned ?

"*?

"* anyt can happen in the section tournament ?

"*?

"* "you know get to tournament time, you have one bad game and you're done.

So you're going to have to be at your best at this time."

Games begin monday ?

"** each team has the same goal in mind ?

"*?

"* make it to the st tournament.

Let's start in section 1?

"*a girls ?

"*?

"* prairie is the number two seed behind houston.

The awesome blossoms are looking to avenge last year's title game loss to fillmore central ?

"*?

"* the falcons are the eight seed and will face bethlehem academy on thursday.

Two more teams to look out for ?

"*?

"* kingsland hayfield as the three and four seeds.

The boy's side of the bracket runs through southland ?

"*?

"* the rebels will face t winner of mabel canton and kingsland.

Lyle pacelli continues to impress ?

"*?

"* claiming the two seed.

1a looks to be a tough bracket as hayfield, rushford, spring grove and grand meadow all loom as contenders.

Maybe the most loaded section ?

"*?

"* th double a girls.

Stewartville is the top seed after finishing the regular season with a perfect 18?

"*0 record *- a tall task considering many players had to quarantine at the beginning of the year.

"think about in december to sit here and say you played all 18 games and you're sitting here at 18?

"*0, how would you feel?

And they're all pretty pumped up about it."

Potential matchups for stewie include last year's winner lourdes ?

"*?

"* and goo lake city, cotter and dover?

"*eyota highlight the other side of the bracket.

"i think section one is the best section in the state.

It's a very tough section if you don't bring your a?

"*game on ay night, anything can happen."

On the boy's side ?

"*?

"* cale is as good as ever ?

"*?

"* eve without star eli king.

The warriors are the defending champs but stewartville and will tschetter loom as a possible title game matchup.

Lake city ?

"*?

"* pem, lewisto triton round out the top seeds.

To 3?

"*a girls, could this be kasson mantorville's year ?

"*?

"* a veteran squad l sophomore phenom aby shubert looks to challenge red wing.

But don't sleep on austin ?

"**a former section champ and byron, who meets albert lea in the first round.

Speaking of austin ?

"*?

"* kris fadness ha packers looking for their fourth state tournament appearance in five years ?

"*?*- but will have to go through byron, kasson and winona among others.

"byron is very good, you have a division one prospect in ahjany lee.

The braaten kid at point guard is a bulldog.

At the same time you've got winona in there.

Kasson?

"* mantorville played without their best player jace bigelow for a while.

They've played better to finish out the year with him.

I think you've got five teams right there that are all capable of winning it and are pretty good."

Four?

"* a girls, a collision course between mayo and farmington might happen for the second year in a row.

The spartans open up against century ?

"*?

"* john marshall owatonna.

(?

"(?

"(?

"(zach?

"(?

"(?

" off tomorrow in class 1?

"*a ?*- on the girls side lyle hosts schaeffer academy.

On the boys side mabel canton hosts kingsland ?

"*?

"* united chris academy hosts houston and schaeffer