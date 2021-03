Bank strike across India: Which services won't be available, will ATMs work? | Oneindia News

The United Forum of Bank Union has called for a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks.

Over 10 lakh bank employees and officers will participate in the strike.

With banks having been shut on Saturday and Sunday, banking operations will now be hit over a four-day period.

Services such as deposits and withdrawal at branches, cheque clearance and loan approvals would be affected due to the strike.

#BankStrike #SBI #BankShut