WL Intermediate student wins Scripps Regional Spelling Bee

A west lafayette intermediate student has just spelled her way into a spot at the scripps national spelling bee.

She's now won the (regional title twice.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us in the studio this morning.

Micah tell us why this win is extra special this year?

This win is extra special for shayari shanti because she wasn't able to attend last year.

Unfortunately, the national competition was cancelled due to covid-19.

So she's happy to have this second chance at competing this year.

On your screen is video of our interview with 12-year-old shayari shanti last year.

In it she's showing us how she prepares for the regional and national spelling bee.

As you can see, she's got her dictionary and list of words that she often reads and repeats.

Well that's similar to how preparation has looked for this year's competition.

She just won the scripps regional spelling bee earlier this month.

Shanti said the competition was done as a written test this year.

She's happy to have made it through.

The words were really, really difficult.

They -- i really didn't know very many of them and not a lot of them are from the list that i had been studying and so it did come as a little bit of a surprise.

For this year's competition, spellers had a 24 hour window to take the test with a scripps certified and approved proctor.

Students also had to sign a code-of-honor document promising no cheating.

Now shanti is heading to the preliminaries.

This consists of a quarter-final and semi- final competition, which will both be online.

The national spelling bee is set to happen in florida this summer.

Reporting in studio, micah upshaw.

News 18.

