Monday, March 15, 2021

Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, NXPI

In early trading on Monday, shares of NXP Semiconductors topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.0%.

Year to date, NXP Semiconductors registers a 23.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 2.6%.

Pinduoduo is lower by about 11.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Workday, trading down 1.8%, and Moderna trading up 4.1% on the day.

You might like