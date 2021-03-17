Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, MU

Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, MU
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.8%.

Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 23.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 8.2%.

Pinduoduo Inc is lower by about 16.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 5.8%, and NXP Semiconductors, trading up 1.2% on the day.

