Haridwar Kumbh: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Uttarakhand CM meet| Oneindia News

As the pilgrims flock to the holy city of Haridwar to take a dip in the river Ganga while attending the ongoing Kumbh Mela...Today Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited Swami Avdheshanand Giriji Maharaj.

He was accompanied by his wife Amita Birla.

They both were greeted well at the Ashram and paid his respects to Swami Avdheshanand.

Soon after that newly appointed Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat also arrived to meet the Swami Avdheshanand.

Where he also met the already present Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla.

