The CDC Says You Can Start Doing These Activities If You Are Fully Vaccinated

The CDC recently updated theirrecommendations for what is considered safeand acceptable once you are vaccinated.Once you are fully vaccinated, youcan gather indoors with other fullyvaccinated people without masks.You can gather indoors withunvaccinated people from oneother household without masks.But only if no members of thathousehold are at increased riskfor severe illness from COVID-19.If you have been exposed to someone withCOVID-19, you don’t need to get tested orquarantine unless you have symptoms.You should still wear a mask and socialdistance in public, with unvaccinatedpeople, or around people at increased risk.Keep in mind that the vaccine can taketwo weeks to reach maximum effectiveness