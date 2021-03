Making the case to stay a remote worker

WE'LL CHECK IN WITH ADAM ABOUTWE CAN EXPECT FOR THE REST THEWEEK WE DO SEE SOME RAIN ALITTLE BIT LATER ON BUT NOT TOWORRY ABOUT THAT NOW.

MANY OFUS WERE FORCED TO TAKE OURWORK HOME OVER THE PAST YEAROPENING BACK UP.

WHAT IF YOUWANT TO STAY HOME HOW DO YOUTELL YOUR BOSS, DOCTOR MAHDIWORLD IS A BUSINESSPERFORMANCE CODE HERE TO HELPUS MAKE A CASE FOR WORKINGREMOTELY.

AND HOW TO MAKE THATCASE TO YOUR BOSS DOCTOR WEILTHANKS FOR JOINING US.

IT'SGREAT TO BE WITH YOU SO HOW DOWHO'VE BEEN HOME OF THE PASTYEAR AND THEY WANT TO STAYHOME.

THEY THINK THEY DO AGREAT JOB.

WHAT SHOULD BE THEFIRST THING THAT COMES OUT OFTHE MOUSE WHEN THEY HAVE THISCONVERSATION WITH THEIR BOSS.TO HELP THEM BOSS BE MORESUCCESSFUL.END OF STORY THEY'VE GOT TOBE MORE PRODUCTIVE AT HOMEBASICALLY YEAH, YEAH, IT HASTO BE ABSOLUTELY HAS TO BE ABIGGER UPSIDE AND THERE IS THEDOWNSIDE.

AND SO YOU'VE GOT TOPLEAD THAT CASE AND WHAT LIKEI KNOW IN CAN SACRAMENTO HEREWE HAVE A LOT OF STATEAGENCIES ARE BETTER THANOTHERS ALLOWING IN NEW DEPENDSON YOUR JOB TO SOMETIMES YOUHAVE TO INTERFACE THE PUBLIC.WHAT SHOULD PEOPLE EXPECT AREALISTIC EXPECTATIONSYEAH, THINK THEY SHOULDJUST EXPECT THAT IS PROBABLYGOING TO BE A LOT OF CONSENTIN RESISTANCE AROUND THAT ANDAND THAT'S OBVIOUSLY ITDEPENDS ON THE ROBOT THATCONSENT AND RESISTANT TO BEINGA 100% OF TIME MAYBE EXTREMELYWELL GROUNDED BECAUSE WE THATWHEN PEOPLE ARE TO GET THATTHEY HAVE CONVERSATIONS ANDTHAT'S NOT A LOT MORECREATIVITY AND COLLABORATIONAND COMMUNICATION TO THAT ISKEY LOT OF TIME DOESN'T GETCOMMUNICATED IN AN EMAIL THISNUANCES THAT YOU SEE IN THEOFFICE YOU DON'T SEE AT HOME.YEAH, ABSOLUTELY AND YOUTHAT SHOWS THAT WHEN PEOPLECOME TOGETHER THEY BUILDSTRONGER RELATIONSHIPS TALKEDTO A LOT OF SENIOR MANAGERSAND LIKE WE NEED PEOPLE BACKTOGETHER BECAUSE WE HAVEN'T ISCREATING SO TO BE BUT NOT AS AVICTIM YOU'RE RIGHT AND SAWOBVIOUSLY IT DOES DEPEND ONTHE ROLE THAT YOU'RE GOING TOHAVE RESISTANCE AGAINST DOINGTHAT FOR AS LONG AS THEY THEYFEEL THAT YOU'RE NOT GOING TOBE ABLE TO GET YOUR DOWN ASWELL GOT UP AND SO WHAT IF YOUKNOW THAT YOU'RE NOT GOING TOBE ABLE TO DO THAT OR THE BOSSSAYS YOU CAN'T DO IT ALL ATHOME.

WHAT'S YOUR SECOND AND3RD CHOICE.

I MEAN YOU NEED TOKIND OF COME UP WITH SOME SORTOF HYBRID CORRECT.

YEAH,ABSOLUTELY THEN THE DATA SHOWSAVOID SOME VISION OF A HIVEWHETHER IT'S ONE DAY IN THEOFFICE AWAY RIGHT JUAN DE WASSOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN ANDTHAT'S WHAT I'M GUESSING IT'SHYBRID MODEL AND A LOT OFPEOPLE A LOT OF PEOPLE FEELINGREALLY ABOUT THE DON'T HAVE TOBE GOING IN EVERY DAY BUT THEYSTILL GET THE OPPORTUNITY TOIT CONNECT WITH COLLEAGUES ANDCO-WORKING IS TO COLLABORATEFACT ONE OF THE TOP REASONSPEOPLE WANT TO COME BACK TOFRIENDS MORE THAN EVEN IS TOYEAH FORGET WORK I JUST WANTTO CHAT WITH FRIENDS ABOUTSPORTS TEAMS AND GET AWAY FROMMY KIDS KNOW SKIN DIDN'T SAYUS THIS MORNING, GREAT ADVICEAS WE ALL TRY AND HEAD BACK TOWORK AFTER BEING HOME WORKINGFROM HOME FOR ABOUT THE PAST