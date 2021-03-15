Here Are the 2021 Academy Award Nominees

After being delayed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Oscar nominations have arrived.

Among the eight Best Picture nominees are ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’.

‘Minari,’ ‘Nomadland’ and ‘Promising Young Woman.’.

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous best actor nomination.

And is up against Steven Yeun, Riz Ahmed, Gary Oldman and Anthony Hopkins.

Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao are nominated for best director, marking the first time two women have been recognized at the same time.

Notable snubs include Spike Lee and his film ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and Regina King for ‘One Night in Miami.’.

The Oscars ceremony will be held on April 25