Covid surge: How India can avoid Lockdown 2.0

From March 15, Maharashtra's Nagpur entered a hard lockdown amid a spike in Covid-19 infections.

The situation is becoming more serious in some other parts of the country as well.

As India is hit by what many are calling the second wave of infections, is the country staring at the possibility of another lockdown as seen in the early months of 2020?

If so, what are the steps that can be taken to avoid such a scenario?

Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad breaks down the situation in this informative video.