Indiana University officials said Monday that due in part to on-court results, a change in leadership was being made from Men's Basketball Head Coach Archie Miller.

Breaking at this hour.... indiana university firing mens head basketball coach - archie miller - after finishing his fourth season leading the hoosiers..... miller leaves the program - after failing to lead the team to the ncaa tournament during his time in bloomington.... before his stint at indiana - miller spent six season as dayton's coach where he led the flyers to four ncaa tournament appearances....