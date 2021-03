Harry Styles wanted 'eccentric' look for Grammys debut

The singer, who won Best Pop Solo Performance for Watermelon Sugar at the ceremony, dressed to impress with two standout looks designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

Styles donned a green and yellow check tweed jacket with a lavender boa for the red carpet, before changing into a black leather cropped jacket with matching trousers plus a mint boa to perform his award-winning song.