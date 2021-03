Ryan Hurd Looks Back On 'Really Special' 2020 With Wife Maren Morris And Son Hayes

During this year's virtual Country Radio Seminar, ET Canada's Sangita Patel catches up with country singer Ryan Hurd who reflects on his "really special" year with his superstar wife Maren Morris and their baby boy Hayes.

Plus, he dishes on releasing his first collaboration with his wife on the romantic ballad "Chasing After You".