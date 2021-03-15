Exclusive with Poodaroo's mom and grandmom

Megan reyna.

And i'm will robinson-smith.

Earlier tonight -- we learned that a 20-year-old turned himself in for the murder of 17-year-old deu'nta moore.

Huntsville police said ke'ondrey mguire turned himself in today after investigators said he shot moore in the 1500 block of ascent trail.

Moore was taken to the hospital in serious condition where he later died from his injuries.

Mguire is in the madison county jail facing a charge of capital murder.

Tonight -- the community is mourning the death of deu'nta moore.

Waay 31's grace campbell spoke exclusively with his mother and grandmother about their tragic loss.

Deu'nta moore, or better known as poodaroo, had dreams of making it big as a basketball player.

He was just about to finish up his junior year of high school and his mom told me colleges were interested in him playing for them.

On saturday, poodaroo died from a gunshot wound... preventing his dreams from ever becoming a reality.

Pkg: brittany moore, mother: "my baby was a star.

He might not have been a star to them, but he was my shining star.

My baby was on his way.

All he talked about was playing ball, getting out of here, making something of himself.

My son didn't bother nobody."

Poodaroo was brittany moore's only child...her pride and joy.

When poodaroo wasn't playing basketball, his grandmother says he would be doing anything to help out his friends.

Bathsheba moore, grandmother: "he gonna love, he gone take you in and feed you.

If you need some shelter, even if it means him sneaking you in the house to lay down, that's him.

He won't harm you."

Everyone said he couldn't hurt a fly and never met a stranger.

That's why the whole community is so rattled.

Brittany moore, mother: "i heard the gunshots, i pulled in, and i see my baby laying there...that was my only child.

I don't have no more kids, and for that to happen to him like that is wrong."

Bathsheba moore, grandmother: "just to see the look on his face laying there.

He was in disbelief.

That poor baby was in disbelief.

He couldn't even figure out what happened to him."

Poodaroo died a week before his 18th birthday.

In his almost 18 years of life... it's clear he's made an impact on those around him.

Brittany moore, mother: "he made his mark on this earth and i see that."

Look live: people came out from far and wide to mourn poodaroo... including his coaches and fellow teammates.

Grace campbell, waay 31 news.