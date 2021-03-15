COVID Stats Snapshot 3-15-21

The Florida Department of Health reported another 2,826 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/30IsofS
The Florida Department of Health reported another 2,826 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/30IsofS
The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,853 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/38shpeZ
The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,179 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3e1IQzz