5pm Biden Stimulus Tour 03.15.2021

Stimulus check...the biden white house is taking its stimulus pitch on the road.

Karin caifa explains why.

### with one phase down -- another begins.

President joe biden turning to the implementation of the covid relief bill he signed last week.

President joe biden: "we're going to make sure that the benefits of the american rescue plan go out quickly and directly to the american people where they belong."

Biden on monday announced that gene sperling -- a top economic official in both the clinton and obama administrations -- will oversee implementation of the nearly two trillion dollar economic recovery plan.

At the same time, top biden white house officials, are hitting the road to explain to voters, what the money will do for them.

First lady jill biden: "we're going to open schools, and we're going to do it safely."

Vice president kamala harris headed to nevada monday -- her first stop of a battleground state blitz -- with the 20-22 midterms already in mind.

Vice president kamala harris: "thank you all" the white house setting timelines like calling on all states to make all adult eligible for vaccines by may first -- and a return to some normalcy, by july fourth.

Dr. rochelle walensky / cdc director: "we have come a long way since january, but we still have much work to do."

Public health experts say -- the burden of the work rests not only on the biden administration -- but also, the american people.

Dr. megan ranney / emergency physician, brown university: "our best protection is not getting infected, so wearing a mask and maintaining distancing or getting a shot in the arm."

The biden administration -- also launching a 250 million dollareducation campaign, complete with national advertising, encouraging vaccines.

In washington, i'm karin caifa.

