Welcome back indianapolis is preparing to welcome fans from all over the country... even those without tickets... sports 18's jd arland joins us again from the circle city with more on how its setting up for a socially distant march madness&.

Hey jd... hey there andy& i'm standing on georgia street which is in the shadow of banker's life fieldhouse..

Indiana sports corp is in charge of the setup for march madness downtown&.

It won't be easy amid the pandemic to welcome in potentially tens of thousands of basketball fans to indy& jd arland: plays like that won't be the only action in indy this march.

Off the court, the city is preparing to welcome fans from all over the country, some assembly required.

With more than 9 hundred thousand dollars in grant money from lilly endowment, indiana sports corp hopes to make downtown indianapolis an outdoor, walkable festival.

Brett kramer: we are hiring more than 300 artists and musicians to really beautify downtown we are going to have pop up musical acts throughout the city so you could just be walking down monument circle and there is a violin player and a singer or you could be headed down georgia street and get to hear the local sounds of many musicians throughout the city.

Jd: most of that's still being built, but even when it's done...fans still won't be able to gather in large groups to watch games in marion county.

Instead... (nat pop( head over to indy's bars and restaurants.

Brett kramer: we don't want to promote any events that have large gatherings not pop however there are plenty of bars and restaurants that are following all those health and safety protocols where you can belly up to and watch a game jd: so even if you don't have a ticket to this year's tournament, think about making a trip south.

Brett kramer: if people don't come downtown from our neighboring counties that would be a little sad because we want them to also feel the pride and the joy that we are feeling.

All this setup will be complete by thursday& that's when the live music and art will be complete for fans to enjoy& if you're looking for outdoor seating, there are plenty of options along georgia street and all throughout the city&.

Andy, we'll send it back to you.