Stimuluscheckrelief package.jpg covid relief stimulus payments started hitting direct deposit accounts over the weekend.

If you're still waiting on yours... you might get it..

This week.

According to some banks... it can take a few days to process checks.

Wells fargo, and chase bank... say customers will see their money on wednesday.

In the meantime..the i-r-s says you can also check the status of your payment... through..

Its "get my payment" online tool.