Top Six at 6:00 - March 15, 2021

Plenty of madness in games over the past week.

With that - we take a look at some of the top moments caught by our cameras.

((no cg)) it's your top six at six... --- 6 - rfa girls basketball hosting notre dame.

Black knights working the press.

Jace hunzinger tips the pass to amya mcleod who returns the favor with the dish back door for the beauty.

Rome wins 82-25.

--- 5 - clinton girls ice hockey against skaneateles - casey clausen - squaring up and stopping a wide open emily evans with the shaft of her stick to keep it out.

The eighth grader had a 14 save shutout in a 3-0 warriors win.

--- 4 - whitesboro - notre dame girls hoops.

Cecilia lapertosa making the paint her home.

The feed inside - the roll - contact - the bucket and the foul.

Big and-one - but the jugglers would win 51-35.

--- 3 - colgate - loyola, patriot league final.

Jack ferguson with the robbery...picks kenneth jones' pocket and then takes it all the way finishing with the reverse lay-up - raiders were on...more to come.

--- 2 - dolgeville - cva boys...greg gonyea fearless through the lane - drives hard and puts it in while getting upended - a loud basket for the junior as the blue devils win 59-43.

--- 1 - back to the patriot league championship.

Colgate in complete control throughout.

The dagger in this one - late second half - nelly cummings - three-pointer up...good...plus contact.

Rare four point play for the junior who was not thrown off by the pressure from behind.

85-72 raiders win to capture their second patriot league title in the last three years.

They face arkansas on friday in the first round of the n-c-a-a tournament.

--- that's your top six at six... big night tonight on the ice - the colgate