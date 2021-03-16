2-Day nationwide Bank staff strike continues; impacts several services

Two-day bank strike by employees across the nation continued on March 16.

Services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances were affected.

Government transactions related to treasury as well as business transactions were also impacted.

The strike was called by the United Forum of Bank Union, an umbrella body of 9 bank unions.

The strike was called against government’s policy to privatize two government-owned banks.

The government has already privatised IDBI Bank by selling its majority stake in the lender to LIC in 2019, and has merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.

Unions on Monday said nearly 10 lakh staffers across the country participated in the strike.

