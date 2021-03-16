PARANORMAL TRUTH Trailer

PARANORMAL TRUTH Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From vampires, exorcisms, devil worship to supernatural hauntings.

Each episode will take you behind the myths and realities of these subjects.

With interviews from leading investigators around the world.

Paranormal Truth will delve into a world never seen before.

Hosting the show is the world’s number one scream queen, Linnea Quigley, star of Return of the Living Dead.

Edited by Chris Newman Directed by Jeff Sheldon & Victor Huesca.

Produced by Linnea Quigley & Ross Fall.