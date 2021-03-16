Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Malaysian restaurant owners employ robot waiters during pandemic

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:07s 0 shares 1 views
Malaysian restaurant owners employ robot waiters during pandemic
Malaysian restaurant owners employ robot waiters during pandemic

Malaysian restaurant owners are increasingly turning to robot waiters during the coronavirus pandemic as a hygienic means of protecting customers and human staff.

Malaysian restaurant owners are increasingly turning to robot waiters during the coronavirus pandemic as a hygienic means of protecting customers and human staff.

The Autonomous Delivery Robot (ADR) is no longer a rare sight cruising around hotels and restaurants in Malaysia's cities.

The ADR can deliver 400 tables of food with just a four-hour charge and ensures zero human contact.

This footage was filmed today (March 16) at a restaurant in Melaka.

You might like