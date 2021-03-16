Malaysian restaurant owners employ robot waiters during pandemic

Malaysian restaurant owners are increasingly turning to robot waiters during the coronavirus pandemic as a hygienic means of protecting customers and human staff.

The Autonomous Delivery Robot (ADR) is no longer a rare sight cruising around hotels and restaurants in Malaysia's cities.

The ADR can deliver 400 tables of food with just a four-hour charge and ensures zero human contact.

This footage was filmed today (March 16) at a restaurant in Melaka.