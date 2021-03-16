IND vs ENG T20 | No Crowd for last Three T20Is due to rise in COVID-19 Cases
The final three T20 Internationals between India and England will be hosted behind closed doors due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad as per the announcement by the Gujarat Cricket Association on Monday.

