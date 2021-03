Raab: Russia's aggression and propaganda remains a threat

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says Russia remains a threat to the UK due to its "cyber aggression, propaganda, and misinformation" - citing the poisoning of Alexei Navalny as proof it is still using chemical weapons.

Report by Alibhaiz.

