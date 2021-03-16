Priyanka & Nick share their 'heavenly food' choices, leave netizens in splits

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are not on same page when it comes to 'heavenly food' choices.

The couple took to Instagram and shared videos describing what they think was 'heaven’.

It began when Priyanka shared a video relishing a mouth-watering slice of pizza.

Priyanka also used the song 'This is Heaven' from Nick's recently released album Spaceman.

Giving fans a close look at the pizza, the actor picked up a slice and bit into it.

Soon, Nick shared an Instagram Reel using the song but he had a cheeseburger in his hand.

The singer unwrapped the burger, bit into it, and jammed to his song.

Fans couldn't help but laugh at the duo's cute Instagram exchange.

Nick, Priyanka are currently in London and announced the Oscars 2021 nominations.

The actor has been in the country for a few months now to wrap a few projects.

While Priyanka is busy with her project Citadel, Nick released his solo album Spaceman.