Doc: Vaccines Approved by FDA Are Safe

Pause its astrazeneca rollout.

Astrazeneca is not approved in the u-s.

3 others are -- and here in huntsville, a local expert says we need to take whichever vaccine we can get, regardless of who makes it!

Waay 31's luke hajdasz is live luke, how close is the u.s. to getting astrazeneca's vaccine?

Pat, marie - any day now!

Astrazeneca is expected to file for emergency use authorization - just like pfizer, moderna and johnson & johnson did people are worried, though, about astrazeneca's shot and its connection to blood clots.

Huntsville hospital infectious disease expert dr. ali hassoun says you don't need to be.

He says the united states has a far more rigorous authorization process.

It has almost double the steps that england's has - and they've used astrazeneca's shot successfully.

"millions of people have got it and it's been shown its efficacious, for example in england, the majority got the astrazeneca shot and you see the cases in england have gone down significantly."

Dr. hassoun says it is common to have multiple vaccines to fight a virus - just think of how many there are each year for the flu.

Live outside huntsville hospital, luke hajdasz, waay 31 news.