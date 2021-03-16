Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' teaser out
Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' teaser out

The Big Bull" starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana DCruz is all set to release digitally on April 8.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, shared the teaser of the upcoming crime drama on Instagram on Tuesday while confirming the release date.

#Thebigbull #